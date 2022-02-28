UBS Group AG Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
