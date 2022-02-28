UBS Group AG Has $23.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $23,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $264,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $11.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $14.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.