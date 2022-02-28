UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $24,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF opened at $26.34 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

