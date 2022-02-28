UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $26,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 454.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,207 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,280 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 881,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,415,000 after acquiring an additional 548,071 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 381,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 369,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 824,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after acquiring an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.