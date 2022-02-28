UBS Group AG Sells 15,040 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $24,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTN opened at $87.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $77.94 and a 52-week high of $100.95.

