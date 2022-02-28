UBS Group Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $475.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $535.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DPZ. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.27.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $429.98 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.03.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,907,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $128,043,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,268,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

