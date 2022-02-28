UBS Group Lowers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Price Target to $65.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $65.65 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 312.6% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 248,550 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $19,004,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $15,587,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $16,357,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

