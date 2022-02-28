UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 129 shares of company stock worth $2,995. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 359,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 47,692.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

