UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) vs. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Head-To-Head Survey

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and UniCredit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $15.76 billion 1.09 $2.73 billion $6.32 5.24 UniCredit $17.07 billion 1.84 -$3.18 billion N/A N/A

Shinhan Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and UniCredit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 18.29% 8.61% 0.66% UniCredit N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Shinhan Financial Group and UniCredit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A UniCredit 0 2 8 1 2.91

UniCredit has a consensus target price of $18.17, suggesting a potential upside of 157.50%. Given UniCredit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than Shinhan Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats UniCredit on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About UniCredit

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

