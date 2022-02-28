Unified Trust Company N.A. Buys 50 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

BLK traded down $13.41 on Monday, reaching $737.46. The company had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $834.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $883.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

