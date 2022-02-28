Unified Trust Company N.A. Takes $2.37 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC traded down $2.52 on Monday, reaching $355.13. The company had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,121. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.05 and its 200-day moving average is $377.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

