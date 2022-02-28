Unifty Price Hits $14.56 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $14.56 or 0.00038464 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded 69.9% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $26.33 million and $1.64 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,807,888 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

