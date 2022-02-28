United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI stock opened at $36.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.