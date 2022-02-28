United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 88.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 18.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $225,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.58 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

