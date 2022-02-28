United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $212,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Genpact by 67.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen cut Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.