United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $225,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,565,000 after buying an additional 180,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NiSource by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,268,000 after buying an additional 906,408 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 2,531,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in NiSource by 419.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after buying an additional 3,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

