United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Edison International by 968.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $62.35 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

