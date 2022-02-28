United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 701,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,805,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $144.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

