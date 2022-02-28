United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “United Internet AG is an Internet service provider. It engaged in product management, development and data centers. United Internet AG is based in Montabaur, Germany. “
Separately, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.33.
About United Internet (Get Rating)
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
