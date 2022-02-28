Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBX shares. Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

UBX stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.70.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.