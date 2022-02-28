Unity Software (NYSE:U) & NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) Financial Survey

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Software and NetObjects’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million 39.61 -$282.31 million ($1.64) -63.44 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Software has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.4% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Unity Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unity Software and NetObjects, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 0 1 10 0 2.91 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Software currently has a consensus target price of $158.45, suggesting a potential upside of 52.30%. Given Unity Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Unity Software is more favorable than NetObjects.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -44.77% -19.10% -14.32% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Unity Software beats NetObjects on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NetObjects Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

