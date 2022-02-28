Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Universal Display worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,052,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 357,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

OLED stock opened at $157.71 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

