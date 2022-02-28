Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $32,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 27.6% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Universal Display by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Display by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OLED. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.56.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.21 and a fifty-two week high of $246.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.67.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

