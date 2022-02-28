Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90 to $12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.

NYSE:UHS traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,608,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

