Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.90 to $12.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.424 billion to $13.694 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.87 billion.Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.900-$12.900 EPS.
NYSE:UHS traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,548. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $6,608,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
