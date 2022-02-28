Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UONEK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,379. The firm has a market cap of $225.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Urban One has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban One by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

