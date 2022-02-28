USD Partners (USDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect USD Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:USDP opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $160.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USD Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in USD Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USD Partners by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in USD Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

