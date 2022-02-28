Utah Retirement Systems Buys New Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the period. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 155.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total value of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.85.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

