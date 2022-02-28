Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY opened at $207.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.39.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

