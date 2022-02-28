Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $93,376,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after purchasing an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $61,216,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,927,000 after acquiring an additional 121,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $287.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.63. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $267.08 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

