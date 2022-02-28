Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,614,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,431,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,156,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after buying an additional 302,350 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $87.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

