Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.15 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

