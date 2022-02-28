Utah Retirement Systems Has $2.15 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 118,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,838,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9,469.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 362,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

