Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,900 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

