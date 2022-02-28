Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHK. Raymond James cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $144.27 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.02 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

