Utah Retirement Systems Trims Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,409 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR opened at $40.76 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

