Vabble Reaches Market Cap of $3.44 Million (VAB)

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Vabble has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $82,828.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vabble has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00110194 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

VAB is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

