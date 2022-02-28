Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $82.99 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.32 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

