Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $243.60 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

