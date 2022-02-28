Velo3D (VLD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Velo3D to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VLD opened at $8.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D in the 4th quarter valued at $9,991,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

