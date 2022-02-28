VeriCoin (VRC) Price Down 14.5% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $345,588.44 and approximately $11.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,272.86 or 0.99931814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00071402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.08 or 0.00279583 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,705,534 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

