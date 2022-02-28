Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

