Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown 2 were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 by 1,239.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Bridgetown 2 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

