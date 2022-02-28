Verition Fund Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia in the third quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $139,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gaia by 3,131.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.66. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $15.06.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

