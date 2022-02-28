Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 657 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 760.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

AVLR opened at $102.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.71. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

