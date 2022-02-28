Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 79,905 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,905 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign by 65.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 503,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign by 25.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 238,675 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.77.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

