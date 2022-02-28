Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,723 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 19,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concord Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Concord Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CND opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $13.48.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

