Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16. Vicor has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

