VITE (VITE) Achieves Market Cap of $22.62 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, VITE has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $4.54 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00047693 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 501,609,118 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

