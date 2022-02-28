VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. FBN Securities reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.87.

VMW traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $117.87. 57,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 242,017 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in VMware by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,152,000 after purchasing an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after acquiring an additional 205,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VMware by 198.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after buying an additional 94,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

