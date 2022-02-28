Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 632,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,154,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 501,209 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,208,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,282,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $521,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

