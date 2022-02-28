Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock worth $1,688,574. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Monday. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.